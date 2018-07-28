DMK chief M Karunanidhi has been admitted to the Kauvery hospital on Friday late night after a sudden drop in blood pressure. The DMK president has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kavery hospital of Chennai in Tamil Nadu for the treatment. "M Karunanidhi's condition is stable and he is doing fine," Kauvery hospital in a statement said.

M Karunanidhi hospitalised: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi has been admitted to the Kauvery hospital in Chennai. As per reports, the 94-year-old heavyweight politician was taken to the hospital on a stretcher from his Gopalapuram residence in presence of his son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi.

The Kauvery hospital in a statement said, “DMK President Karunanidhi has been admitted to the ICU of the hospital following a drop in blood pressure. His Blood Pressure has been stabilised with medical management. He is being monitored and treated by a panel of expert doctors.”

DMK President Karunanidhi has been admitted to the ICU of the hospital following a drop in blood pressure. His BP has been stabilised with medical management. He is being monitored and treated by a panel of expert doctors: Kauvery Hospital, Chennai #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/qsLW12C0c3 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2018

According to reports, the M Karunanidhi was being treated at his residence for fever due to Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) by his personal doctor. As the news spread, hundreds of DMK workers gather outside the Cauvery hospital to wish good health and fast recovery to their leader.

Briefing about the M Karunanidhi’s health, DMK leader A Raja said, that chief’s blood pressure has stabilised. “He was admitted to the hospital due to a sudden drop in blood pressure. He is stable now and doing fine. The medical bulletin will be released shortly. Please don’t believe in rumours,” Raja said.

In cognizance to Karunanidhi’s serious health, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to MK Stalin and Kanimozhi and offered every possible assistance required. In a Tweet, PM Modi said that he prays for Karunanidhi’s good health and fast recovery.

Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health. @kalaignar89 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2018

