Karunanidhi passes away at 94: DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 94. He has been under treatment for several days in the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. Karunanidhi has been the president of DMK for almost 50 years now. His health was being monitored by a group of doctors. According to the medical bulletin issued by the Kauvery Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, DMK patriarch’s health deteriorated further. The medical bulletin further said that his condition was critical and unstable. Dr M Karunanidhi passed away at 6.10 pm. The hospital said that despite the best efforts of our doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond.

Karunanidhi passes away at 94: Reactions from the political fraternity LIVE updates

8:40 pm: Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that Karunanidhi was a great leader who worked for the downtrodden. It is a big loss for the whole country.

He was a great leader, who worked for the downtrodden. It is a big loss for the whole country: Sumitra Mahajan,Lok Sabha Speaker on #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/KiHxhMM6Sa — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

8:30 pm: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while paying tribute to late DMK Chief Karunanidhi said, “The demise of Karunanidhi is not just a loss for the state of Tamil Nadu, it’s a big loss for the country. He was a great leader. He played a great role in national politics.”



8:00 pm: Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda on DMK patriarch said that he had shown the path to regional parties, its a tragic moment for his workers and those who loved him. He was a mature leader and a statesman. Pray to almighty that his soul rests in peace.

He had shown the path to regional parties, its a tragic moment for his workers and those who loved him. He was a mature leader and a statesman. Pray to almighty that his soul rests in peace: HD Deve Gowda,Former Prime Minister. #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/psi7WYDdc7 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

7:50 pm: DMK working president MK Stalin has asked party cadres to stay calm. He has also thanked and management of the Kauvery hospital.

7:45 pm: As Karunanidhi’s is no more, reactions from the political spectrum continue to flow in. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep sorrow over passing away of DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi.

7:40 pm: Telangana Chief minister KC Rao while sharing his condolence on the death of Karunanidhi on Tuesday said that India has lost a political stalwart and it will be difficult to fill the void caused by his sad demise.

7:30 pm: Speaking on Karunanidhi’s death, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said, “His demise is a big loss for Tamil Nadu & the whole country. On behalf of BJP and myself, I pay tributes to Karunanidhi.”

His demise is a big loss for Tamil Nadu & the whole country. On behalf of BJP and myself, I pay tributes to Karunanidhi: Pon Radhakrishnan, Union Minister, on #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/2qNvyGHiVz — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

6:55 pm: Paying tribute to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter page and said, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions. His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out. Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered.”

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. pic.twitter.com/jOZ3BOIZMj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

