Sentenced for Contempt of Court in not following Supreme Courts order to not transfer Additional Director A.K. Sharma who was investigating Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case, former CBI interim chief M. Nagaeshwara Rao was made to sit in one corner till the rising of the court. The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices L Nageshwara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna also fined Rao for Rs. 1 lakh. Former CBI chief had offered an unconditional apology to the judges who declined to accept it.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi remarked, "Go to one corner of the court and sit down till court rises"
On February 7, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on Nageswara Rao for transferring chief investigating officer in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases despite two categorical orders by the court. The apex court had also issued him a contempt notice asking him to appear before the court on February 12. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in its last hearing on February 7 had transferred the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases to Bihar. The apex court had further ordered the Saket trial court to conclude the trial within six months.
