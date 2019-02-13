The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices L Nageshwar Rao, Sanjiv Khanna also fined Rao for Rs. 1 lakh. Former CBI chief had offered an unconditional apology to the judges who declined to accept it

Go to one corner of the court and sit down till court rises, remarked CJI Gogoi

Sentenced for Contempt of Court in not following Supreme Courts order to not transfer Additional Director A.K. Sharma who was investigating Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case, former CBI interim chief M. Nagaeshwara Rao was made to sit in one corner till the rising of the court. The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices L Nageshwara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna also fined Rao for Rs. 1 lakh. Former CBI chief had offered an unconditional apology to the judges who declined to accept it.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi remarked, “Go to one corner of the court and sit down till court rises”, his remarks received a mixed bag of reactions from Twitterati. Some criticised the top court for punishing bureaucrats like school students, some appreciated the move while there were some who empathized with the former CBI chief. Let’s see what they have to say:

Former CBI interim director M Nageshwar Rao has been allowed by the Supreme Court to leave the courtroom after he was held guilty of contempt of court and asked to sit for a whole day in the courtroom. https://t.co/tfqIhxVUJn — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019

Is he a school kid?? If he is a guilty punish him not to show jurdiciary supremacy. — Capt Ray (@CaptRay72) February 12, 2019

What tuchiyapa, न हम काम करेंगे, न तुमको करने देंगे.. — Bharat Baranwal (@BharatBaranwal) February 12, 2019

SC acting like strict Indian parents..

‘Chup chap baitho, kahin ni jaana’ — Shubham Singh (@TheSinghTweets) February 12, 2019

Nageshwar ko murga bnaya

Bada maja aya @RoflGandhi_ — XYZ सैथवार (@energy_weed) February 12, 2019

Nageswara Rao simply did wrong after two Orders of SC on Bihar Shelter case. So he suffered. Law is above all. — J Gopikrishnan (@jgopikrishnan70) February 12, 2019

Now CBI official will be careful and oppose illegal actions directed by Modi and Amit Shah otherwise next time it will be sit / kneel down in the courtroom corner by holding both the ears ( kan pakad ke ). — Satish Kapur (@SatishKapur4) February 12, 2019

It is equal to arrest for a day. The shame and humiliation of the spectacle in public view for the whole day must be traumatising for the contemnor — HARI THIRUVANMIYUR (@HariChennai41) February 12, 2019

On February 7, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on Nageswara Rao for transferring chief investigating officer in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases despite two categorical orders by the court. The apex court had also issued him a contempt notice asking him to appear before the court on February 12. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in its last hearing on February 7 had transferred the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases to Bihar. The apex court had further ordered the Saket trial court to conclude the trial within six months.

