At least three security force personnel, including a Captain, on Sunday lost their lives during Machil encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The security force personnel have managed to neutralise three terrorists till now.

In a joint operation by Army and Border Security Force (BSF), security forces eliminated three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector on Sunday, while two Indian soldiers were injured and three lost their lives in the line of action. “At about 1.00 am, BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) (LoC Fence), about 3.5 kilometres from the LoC. A firefight ensued in which one terrorist was killed. Firefight stopped at 4 am,” said an official release.

“Contact was re-established at 10.20 am when the heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.5 kilometres from the LoC. In the ensuing firefight two more terrorists were killed,” it continued. The release further said that a total of three troops were killed in action during the operation, including constable Sudip Sarkar, and two more are injured.

“Injured soldiers have been evacuated,” it added. In the intervening night of November 7-8, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised, as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control (LoC), defence spokesperson said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson informed that the militants trying to infiltrate were intercepted by a patrol party of the Army and contact with them was established. In an exchange of firing, one militant was killed, said the spokesperson. An AK rifle and two bags were recovered from the site. The operation is still in progress, and further details are awaited.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have eliminated 200 terrorists linked with different organisations in the Union Territory this year till October. If compared with last year, the forces have eliminated 157 terrorists in 12 months.

According to the data compiled by security forces, exclusively accessed by ANI, Indian forces like Central Reserve Police Force, Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police have neutralized 49 terrorists in June, the highest in a single month. This is almost double the previous year.

Meanwhile, April saw the elimination of 28 terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir. 21 terrorists killed each in July and October. According to the data, South Kashmir has seen the maximum number of encounters where a total of 138 terrorists were eliminated till October.

Areas like Shopian and Pulwama which have seen instances of recruitment of local youths for terrorist groups have recorded encounters of 98 terrorists (49 each in two districts). Indian Security forces eliminated the highest 72 terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen– a terror outfit backed by the Pakistan Army.

According to an intelligence input, Hizbul was tasked to create unrest and target local people in Jammu and Kashmir after a meeting in Pakistan with the top leadership of Pakistan ISI and Army. Similarly, 59 terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir by Indian security forces.

As per the input, LeT has been given the responsibility to carry the attack on interior security installations while Hizbul had been assigned the task to ensure shutdown and police/political killings. Data mentioned that security forces have eliminated 37 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Other 32 terrorists were from different terror outfits including Islamic State (IS).

