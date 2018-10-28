Madan Lal Khurana death condolence live updates: BJP veteran and former CM of Delhi Madan Lal Khurana passed away on Saturday at the age of 82 years. The saddening news of Madan Lal Khurana's demise was confirmed by his son and Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana. After which politicians including PM Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, and leaders like Sambit Patra, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Sudhanshu Mittal expressed thier griefs on Twitter.

Madan Lal Khurana death condolence live updates: Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana passed away on Saturday at the age of 82. Madan Lal Khurana served Delhi as CM from 1993 to 1996 and was Governor of Rajasthan in 2004. According to the reports, Madan Lal Khurana had been in a coma for the past few years due to a brain stroke and took his last breath in Delhi yesterday at around 11 pm. The news of leaders demise was confirmed by his son and Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

In a Tweet, Harish Khurana said, “Dad I will miss u forever. RIP #MadanLalKhurana.” Harish also posted a picture in which he informed that the former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana is no more. According to Harish Khurana’s tweet, the Antim Yatra (last rites) will start from their residence, in Kirti Nagar, at 11 am and will reach Delhi BJP office for Antim Darshan at 12 noon. After which the cremation will take place at Nigam Bodh Ghat at 3 pm today.

As the saddening news of Madan Lal Khurana’s demise spread, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal visited Madan Lal Khurana’s house in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Here are the live updates of Madan Lal Khurana death condolence:

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App