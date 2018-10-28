Madan Lal Khurana death condolence live updates: Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana passed away on Saturday at the age of 82. Madan Lal Khurana served Delhi as CM from 1993 to 1996 and was Governor of Rajasthan in 2004. According to the reports, Madan Lal Khurana had been in a coma for the past few years due to a brain stroke and took his last breath in Delhi yesterday at around 11 pm. The news of leaders demise was confirmed by his son and Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.
In a Tweet, Harish Khurana said, “Dad I will miss u forever. RIP #MadanLalKhurana.” Harish also posted a picture in which he informed that the former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana is no more. According to Harish Khurana’s tweet, the Antim Yatra (last rites) will start from their residence, in Kirti Nagar, at 11 am and will reach Delhi BJP office for Antim Darshan at 12 noon. After which the cremation will take place at Nigam Bodh Ghat at 3 pm today.
As the saddening news of Madan Lal Khurana’s demise spread, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal visited Madan Lal Khurana’s house in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
BJP vetran and Late Madan Lal Khurana's friend LK Advani shared his grief saying it's a big loss to Political world. May his soul rest in peace.
श्री मदन लाल खुराना जी का निधन राजनीतिक जगत और खासकर दिल्ली के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।— Lal Krishna Advani (@LKAdvaniBJP_) October 28, 2018
Defence Minister Nirmala Sithraman prayed for the family of Late Madanlal Khurana, former CM of Delhi. Nirmala Sithraman, in a tweet, said, "May God give strength to his family."
Condolences on the passing away of Shri. Madanlal Khurana, former CM of Delhi. May God give strength to his family, @HarishKhuranna and all party workers to bear with this loss. @BJP4India @BJP4Delhi— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 28, 2018
Home Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolence saying, "Madan Lal Khurana worked his entire life for the betterment of people and at every position he left his impressions with the good work.
मदनलाल खुराना जी एक कर्मठ और संवेदनशील राजनेता थे जिनका दिल आजीवन दिल्ली के लिए धड़कता रहा। उन्होंने अनेक संवैधानिक पदों पर काम किया और हर जगह उन्होंने अपनी छाप छोड़ी। उनका निधन हम सबके लिए बड़ी क्षति है। ईश्वर उनके परिवार को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे।— राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) October 28, 2018
Delhi MP Mahesh Giri, in a tweet, said that Madan Lal Khurana devoted his whole life for the development of the national capital.
श्री मदनलाल खुराना ने अपना पूरा जीवन दिल्ली को समर्पित कर दिया। दिल्ली के विकास के लिए उन्होंने सतत कार्य किया। दिल्ली की पहली मेट्रो परियोजना को उनके ही मुख्यमंत्री कार्यकाल में अनुमति मिली थी। मैं खुराना जी को अपनी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ।— Maheish Girri (@MaheishGirri) October 28, 2018
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that he is deeply pained to hear about the demise of Former Chief Minister of Delhi and veteran leader Madan Lal Khurana ji.
Deeply pained to hear about the demise of Former Chief Minister of Delhi and veteran leader Madan Lal Khurana ji. My condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the departed soul.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 28, 2018
ॐ शांति.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence on Twitter saying, "Shri Madan Lal Khurana Ji will always be remembered for the manner in which he strengthened the BJP in Delhi."
Anguished by the passing away of Shri Madan Lal Khurana Ji. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Delhi, particularly towards ensuring better infrastructure. He distinguished himself as a hardworking and people-friendly administrator, both in the Delhi government and Centre.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2018
The news of Madan Lal Khurana's demise was shared by his son Harish Khurana on Twitter. In a post, Harish Khurana said, “Dad I will miss u forever. RIP #MadanLalKhurana.”
Dad I will miss u forever.— Harish Khurana (@HarishKhuranna) October 27, 2018
RIP #MadanLalKhurana @arunjaitley @Ramlal @SushmaSwaraj @ pic.twitter.com/6knuRbtomd