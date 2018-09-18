Senior Congress leader Madan Mohan Jha was appointed as the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president on Tuesday, September 18. With Jha's appointment, a Brahmin leader has retained the position of BPCC president after a perennial gap of 26 years.

I will try to take along everyone in the party: newly appointed Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Madan Mohan Jha

Senior Congress leader Madan Mohan Jha was appointed as the new Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president on Tuesday, September 18. Jha, who is popular in the Mithilanchal region, is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. He headed the Land Reforms portfolio in the previous Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal government. The post of BPCC president had been vacant since Congress expelled Dalit leader Ashok Kumar Choudhary, who is now with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

Media reports say party leader Kaukab Quadri will continue as the state Working President while the other leaders, Saameer Kumar Singh and Shyam Sunder were appointed as working presidents. Jha is currently an MLC from Darbhanga teachers’ constituency and is the son of former education minister Nagendra Jha. The appointments were made by the Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

With Jha’s appointment, a Brahmin leader has retained the position of BPCC president after a perennial gap of 26 years. Before Jha, ex-CM Jagannath Misra, who was arrested in a raft of cases in fodder scam, was appointed as the BPCC president in 1991.

In the 23-member state working committee, there are only 4 backward leaders, who have managed to be part of the committee-Prayag Kushwaha, Praveen Kushwaha, Chandan Yadav and Kailash Pal.

After being appointed as president Jha thanked Rahul Gandhi and Bihar AICC incharge Shaktising Gohil for giving him the responsibility to head the party in the state.

A report by the leading daily, Times of India quoted Jha saying, “I will try to take along everyone in the party.”

