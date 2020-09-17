Rajnath Singh Parliament Speech Live Updates: On Thursday, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a speech in the Rajya Sabha, warning against China’s attempts to encroach on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) He spoke of China’s attempts to ignore the peace process post 2003, and of the near constant attempts at encroachment of the land.
Just recently, Rajnath Singh traveled to Moscow, where he met with his Chinese counterparts, and discussed this and many other key issue with them, in an attempt to further the peace process and achieve disengagement on the border. He brought it up in his speech, showing that he had made it clear to the Chinese delegation, that India would not accept any kind of changes to the status quo surrounding the LAC, and that India would not cede any territory to the Chinese.
He also spoke of India’s respect for its neighbor’s autonomy, and called for a peaceful resolution to the border issue.
Finally, he asked the Parliament to celebrate the ultimate sacrifice made by so many Jawans and soldiers of India, in order to secure the border. He asked all to stand untied behind the armed forces.
His speech comes at a time when India is locked into a seemingly constant border clash with China; ever since the first Galwan conflict in June, which was followed up by many other small skirmishes. Though the disengagement process has been started for some time now, China has still refused to return to its original position in certain areas. Additionally, there have been recent flare-ups, along the border as well, such as the firing last week.
Parliament must stand behind forces:
‘Josh of our forces Jawans high at high altitudes’
‘Winter gear provided to forces by India’
China has been told clearly to stop aggression: Rajnath
Our forces ready: Rajnath Singh
‘There are many friction areas at N & S Pangong’
‘Our forces have made adequate deployment’
‘Our forces are ready to foil every bid by China’
China's double talk exposed: Rajnath
Both sides must respect LAC: Rajnath
Rajnath talks tough on China
China not following protocols: Rajnath
Boundary issue still unresolved: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath informs Parliament about situation at LaC
China violates all agreements: Rajnath
China believes boundary not demarcated: Rajnath