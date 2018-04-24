Former Union Minister and senior Congress party leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday defended his Congress has ‘blood on its hands’ statement said that he made it as a human being. “I made the statement as a human being. Salman Khurshid had made these comments while responding a question asked by a former AMU student.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress party leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday defended his Congress has ‘blood on its hands’ statement said that he made it as a human being. “I made the statement as a human being. If there is responsibility on any one of us, whether historical, political, social or philosophical, we must answer; and we continue to do this. Have you ever known me to withdraw a statement? I’d continue to say what I.” Salman Khurshid had made these comments while responding a question asked by a former AMU student.

Salman Khurshid had said, “Congress has blood on its hands and that people should learn from that mistake. I’m a part of the Congress so let me accept that we have blood on our hands. “I’m telling you this, we’re ready to show the blood on our hands so that you understand that you must not get blood on your hands. If you attack them, you are the ones who would get stains on your hands. Learn something from our history and don’t create such a situation … so that when you come back to AMU after 10 years no one will ask you this question.”

The senior Congress leader was responding to a question asked by former AMU student about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the riots following the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 and Khurshid’s comment that Congress has blood on its hands came in response to these questions. However, after his comments, the Congress party has distanced itself from Salman Khurshid.

Meanwhile, giving reaction after these controversial statements, Congress party leader and Rajya Sabha member PL Punia said, “Congress disagrees with the statement of Salman Khurshid in toto. Everyone must know that both prior and post-Independence Congress is the only party which has worked towards building an egalitarian society by carrying all sections of people together as also religious and ethnic minorities.”

