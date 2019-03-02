Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has expressed his happiness over the safe return of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The actor has expressed his sorrow and displeasure of Pakistani actors for not condemning the dreadful Pulwama terror attack

Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday slammed Pakistani actors for not condemning the dreadful Pulwama terror attack. The filmmaker said that actors of Pakistan have not uttered a word to condemn the attack. Bhandarkar also stated that the Pakistani actors who have worked here and have gained name and fame in our country failed to condemn the deadly attack. He said that they could have at least tweeted in name of humanity.

On February 14, At least 44 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and scores injured when a car laden with explosives rammed into a CRPF bus part of a massive convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Madhur Bhandarkar: None of them (from Pakistan) condemned Pulwama attack. Even none of the actors of their fraternity who have worked here or several Pakistani actors who have gained name & fame in our country, condemned it. They could have at least tweeted in name of humanity. pic.twitter.com/lZRXIpiwJD — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2019

The filmmaker further added that When Peshawar happened, all the Bollywood stood up and condemned the attack on the school over there. It is sad that when Pulwama happened the country did not see those voices who made money in India and got fame globally from working in India.

He also said that the edited video of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman looked like it was taken in duress and cheap thing to do on Pakistan’s part.

The true hero #WingCommanderAbhinandan is back. The nation is proud of his great valour, and strength he showed. His heroics will be a tale to tell for generations to come.#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/34PNUDxGcW — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 1, 2019

The Filmmaker also expressed his happiness over the safe return of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after two days in Pakistan.

