Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is being considered by the BJP to be party's face in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and contest from Pune seat. However, so far, there is no reaction or statement from Madhuri Dixit about making her political debut but reports say that BJP might field the veteran actor.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: With the Assembly Elections in 5 key states finally concluding on Friday, the next big focus will be the big 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Though the result of the five key states is due to be declared on December 11, political activism among the parties can already be witnessed. In a latest, reports are surfacing that Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit will be making her political debut by contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Several reports have surfaced that BJP is trying to pull the Madhuri Dixit Nene to be party face in Pune and contest 2019 General Elections.

The trails of BJP’s venture to approach Madhuri Dixit could be traced to party’s last year Sampark for Samarthan campaign during which BJP chief Amit Shah had met several renowned people including Madhuri Dixit and others. During the campaign, Amit Shah made people aware of the work done by the Modi-led government in its 4-year tenure so far.

While the chorus of 2019 General Election is growing which is touted to be the next big thing in the Indian politics, and a final test for the Modi government, a BJP official has told PTI that the party is considering Madhuri Dixit to fight from the Pune seat in next year’s General Elections as BJP believes that it will be better for her.

Further reports say that the party is serious on considering Madhuri Dixit to fight 2019 elections from the Pune seat as they are in the process of finalising the list having names of the probable candidates.

Speaking about the party’s decision to consider fresh faces for 2019 elections, it said that not a first time such a tactic is being planned. Earlier also, the party had implemented a similar strategy and fielded new candidates leaving no option for the opposition to criticise the party over past records of the existing candidates.

