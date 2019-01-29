TATA Hexa-van head-on collision in MP: The force of the crash moved the van about 50 metres off the road up onto the sidewalk. All 12 deceased were identified as residents of Sri Krishna Colony while the van owner was a resident of Mahesh Nagar.

TATA Hexa-van head-on collision in MP: At least 12 members of a family were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a speeding TATA Hexa SUV and a van had a head-on collision near Ramgarh village in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Monday night. Three children were among the dead, reports said.

The occupants the ill-fated van were returning to their home in Ujjain after attending a marriage function in the industrial city of Nagda. The driver of the TATA Hexa all alone.

Details awaited.

