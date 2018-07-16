A 14-month-old was raped in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district by her grandfather. The incident is the latest in the series of crimes against minors being reported in the state in the last month.

The grandfather has been absconding since the incident and a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act has been registered.

In a spine-chilling incident, a 14-month-old girl was allegedly raped in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh by her grandfather (father’s uncle). The assault on the minor comes in the wake of a series of crimes on minors being reported from across the state, incidents from Mandsaur, Gwalior and Satna were reported in the last month itself.

According to reports, this latest incident took place on Saturday night, when the accused had gone to his nephew’s place and on the pretext of playing with the girl, he took her someplace away and then sent her back to her home with one of his brothers around half an hour later.

However, the girl started crying from pain and some injury marks were quite visible on her private parts. The family members took her to the Sironj government hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

The grandfather has been absconding since the incident and a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act has been registered.

According to the police, initially the family was hesitant to lodge a police complaint since it was the grandfather of the child but the police counselled them and the members finally said yes to an FIR and recorded their statement.

As per the police, the accused was in an inebriated condition when he took the girl away from the family but the family did not protest since it was a close relative they trusted him.

“There was no delay on part of the police in taking action against the accused. The survivor’s family was not willing to register a case as a family member was involved. The girl is in a stable condition and the culprit will soon be nabbed and sent to jail,” Vidisha SP Vineet Kapoor was quoted by TOI as saying.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More