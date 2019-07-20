Two cases of mob lynching were reported on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh. As per the reports, a 55-year-old man was killed mercilessly by a group of people over suspicion of stealing and killing peacocks in Neemuch district. While the second incident was reported from the Raisen district. According to the police reports, another man was lynched on suspicions of being a child lifter. In the matter, police has lodged, FIR against 10 people from the Gurjar community of Lasudia Atari village. The reports say 9 people out of 10 accused are detained by the police and 1 accused is abandon.

Notably, police has registered a complaint against the deceased too over charges of stealing and killing peacocks, IGP Ujjain Range Rakesh Gupta told media. After the incident, police has beefed up security in the village to maintain law and order.

