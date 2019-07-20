2 men were killed by the mob over suspicion of smuggling peacocks, child lifting in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district and Raisen district in two different cases. Police later had lodged cases against 10 men and nabbed them.

Two cases of mob lynching were reported on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh. As per the reports, a 55-year-old man was killed mercilessly by a group of people over suspicion of stealing and killing peacocks in Neemuch district. While the second incident was reported from the Raisen district. According to the police reports, another man was lynched on suspicions of being a child lifter. In the matter, police has lodged, FIR against 10 people from the Gurjar community of Lasudia Atari village. The reports say 9 people out of 10 accused are detained by the police and 1 accused is abandon.

Notably, police has registered a complaint against the deceased too over charges of stealing and killing peacocks, IGP Ujjain Range Rakesh Gupta told media. After the incident, police has beefed up security in the village to maintain law and order.

According to SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar, a local who also one of the accused, Ambalal Gurjar, spotted 4 people escaping on a bike with peacocks and he tried to stop them with the help of the villagers. 3 out of 4 managed to flee while 1 was caught by the villager with dead peacocks.

While on the other hand, the deceased’s brother has filed a complaint against Ambalal Gurjar and 9 others.

The reports say police has filed complaint under Section 302, 506, 147 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under various sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act. This was not the first time that mob had lynched somebody, there have been several cases of such brutality in past years in various parts of the country.

