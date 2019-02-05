The stringent NSA, a law used to detain suspects who threaten the security of the county, invoked against Nadeem, Shakeel and Azam, who have been booked under Section 4, 6, 9 of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act. This is the first such case after Congress came into power in Madhya Pradesh.

This is the first such case ever since the Congress-led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath came to power in Madhya Pradesh

The Khandwa administration has invoked the National Security Act, 1980 (NSA) against three men arrested for cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh. The stringent NSA, a law used to detain suspects who threaten the security of the county, invoked against Nadeem, Shakeel and Azam, who have been booked under Section 4, 6, 9 of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act. This is the first such case ever since the Congress-led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath came to power in Madhya Pradesh. All three accused been sent to jail by a local court on Monday after the incident came to light.

Mohan Singore, the officer-in-charge of the Moghat police station, said they raided a place near Kharkali village on Friday and found the cow carcass. The police also recovered a large knife from the spot, but the accused managed to flee during the raid, he further added.

The police official said they got information that a few persons were allegedly involved in the illegal act of slaughtering a cow. Khandwa Supritendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna said the district is a communally sensitive area, hence the accused have been charged under the NSA.

A similar incident came to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr in December last year, when the BJP government had slapped similar charges on the perpetrators. Back then, the Congress government had criticised the Uttar Pradesh administration for being harsh on such cases.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More