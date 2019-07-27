Madhya Pradesh: A mob in Madhya Pradesh thrashed three Congress leaders on the suspicion that they were kidnappers, the police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Nawal Singhana village in Betul district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Reports said there were rumours that a gang of kidnappers were prevalent in the area, which led to the incident. The villagers had mistaken the three Congress leaders as child kidnappers and with an aim to trap them, they had blocked the main road using fallen trees.

The three local Congress leaders — Dharmendra Shukla, Dharmu Singh Lanjiwar and Lalit Baraskar — were returning in a car to Shahpur from Kesia when they found the blockade. The police said that the three leaders thought that some robbers were trying to attack them and turned their vehicle around. Meanwhile, the villagers were chasing them and left no time for them to escape. The mob surrounded the vehicle and damaged it. They also pulled out the three leaders and beaten them up.

Soon after getting information regarding the incident, the police rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the attackers had already fled the spot. The police have also registered a case into the matter, but no arrest has been done yet.

