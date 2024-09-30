Madhya Pradesh: 5-Year-Old Girl Reports ‘Bad Touch’ to Mom; Police Detain Minor for Assault

A teenage boy has been detained by the Madhya Pradesh police following allegations of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl at a school in Ratlam city. The incident came to light when the victim informed her mother about experiencing “bad touch” from the accused.

What happened?

The victim, a student in Upper Kindergarten (UKG), reported the incident that allegedly occurred in the watchman’s room on the third floor of the school on September 27. The accused is a Class 10 student from another branch of the same school and is the son of a watchman employed at the institution. Notably, while the school is equipped with CCTV cameras, their coverage is limited to the ground floor, which may have allowed the incident to go unnoticed.

Police Response

Following the mother’s complaint regarding her daughter’s sexual assault, an investigation was promptly initiated. Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha stated, “An investigation was conducted after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint that her daughter was sexually assaulted in the school where her daughter is a UKG student. The accused boy has been taken into custody.” The teenager has been charged under Section 65-II of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to committing rape on a woman under twelve years of age, as well as Section 75 concerning unwelcome and explicit sexual advances. Additionally, provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked.

Political Reactions

The incident has sparked outrage among political leaders, particularly from the opposition Congress party. State Congress chief Jitu Patwari criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its failure to safeguard women and children in Madhya Pradesh. He expressed his distress over the situation, stating, “The news of a tragic incident with a 5-year-old girl in Ratlam has deeply disturbed me. Such incidents happen with our daughters every day in MP. I am deeply pained.” He further emphasized that social media appeals for justice are insufficient, asserting that “Daughters will not get justice by just asking for help from the government on social media. Now the Congress party will fight this battle on the streets.”

