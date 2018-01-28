During the 69th Republic Day celebrations, the Police in Madhya Pradesh arrested three men for carrying marches with a flag that resembled the Pakistan's national flag and booked 6 people for insulting national honour. As per official reports, the arrested people were identified as Shadab Khan, Sameer Khan and Adil Khan. Soon after the reports started doing rounds, all the Hindu organisations from the regoin demanded that the National Security Act (NSA) should be slapped against the arrested people.

Taking the cognizance of the complaints, the police launched a brief investigation into the matter. Following the developments in the investigation, the MP police booked 6 people for insulting the national honour and arrested 3. Meanwhile, reacting to the reports, several Hindu organisations have demanded the implementation of National Security Act (NSA).