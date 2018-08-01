A young couple was abducted and later forced to drink urine in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur for marrying against the parents' wishes.

A young couple in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur was abducted, thrashed and forced to drink urine for marrying against the wishes of the woman's family.

A young couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur was abducted, thrashed and forced to drink urine for marrying against the wishes of the woman’s family. The family of the woman did not stop here, they chopped off the woman’s hair and stripped her in front of other people.

The gruesome incident took place on July 25, but came to light on Wednesday after the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. According to reports, the 19-year-old woman eloped with a 21-year-old man from the same village.

They were tracked down and the panchayat intervened in the matter. The panchayat ordered the man’s family should pay Rs 70,000 to the woman’s family as compensation and resolve the issue.

However, the woman’s family forced the couple to come with them at gunpoint from the man’s uncle’s house, where they were staying, even after the price was paid.

After the incident, the couple was let go. According to the Ambua Police Station in-charge Vikas Kapis, “While letting them go, the accused allegedly told the woman that this was a revenge for hurting the family’s pride.”

The couple managed to reach the police station filed a complaint against the woman’s family. The couple has filed a complaint against the woman’s father, two uncles and three others. By Tuesday evening, police claimed that two of the accused had been arrested while efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused.

The tendency to take law into your own hands runs high in Madhya Pradesh with many reports of mob violence and crime emerging every day.

On June 25, an elderly couple was beaten in their own house by a 21-year-old man in Gwalior. The incident took place over the boy’s girlfriend who was the couple’s tenant. As per reports, the couple had objected to the girl coming home late, and the accused went berserk over them.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More