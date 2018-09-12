In the viral video, the arrested man, who is armed with a weapon, can be seen knocking down the two police officers and managing an escape with his accomplice. As per reports, the video has captured the incident that took place on September 9 at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

Arrested man, who is armed with a weapon, can be seen knocking down two police officers at the police station and managing an escape with his accomplice

In a dramatic video that surfaced on Wednesday morning captured an escape by an arrested man from a Madhya Pradesh police station. In the viral video, the arrested man, who is armed with a weapon, can be seen knocking down two police officers at the police station and managing an escape with his accomplice. As per reports, the video has captured the incident that took place on September 9 at a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind. One of the two police officers, who were severely injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday while being treated at a hospital in Delhi.

After the incident took place, the officers present at the other police stations were alerted following which the accused was nabbed just a few hours later. In the viral video, the accused can be seen moving swiftly towards the two station officers while they were engaged in their work and hitting them on their heads with a weapon.

Air force chief B S Dhanoa backs NDA govt on Rafale deal, says fighter jet will help fill gap

While the first officer can be seen falling unconscious soon after getting the blow, the second officer who tried to save himself, fell on the floor after taking the hit.

#WATCH Dramatic visuals of an undertrial prisoner viciously attacking two prison guards at a police station in Bhind on 9th September. One police personnel has been referred to Delhi for treatment, another is under treatment at a district hospital in Bhind (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/eXEQ5eH51y — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2018

The deceased police officer was later identified as head constable Umesh Babu. Meanwhile, the other officer is still being treated at a hospital in Gwalior. The men who managed to escape in the presence of police were identified as 25-year-old Vishnu Rajawat and his friend Mansingh. The accused were arrested on Sunday.

Kerala nun rape case: Victim’s brother claims he was offered Rs 5 crore to withdraw the complaint

As per reports, the arrested men were made to sit outside the lock-up without any officer guarding them. As per a report by NDTV, the accused said that the police had made them sit outside the lock-up so he thought that he can easily escape and later attacked the two police officers.

Earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter Scale hits Assam’s Kokrajhar district, tremors felt in West Bengal, Bihar

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More