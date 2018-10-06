The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the date for Assembly elections in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. In Madhya Pradesh where the ruling BJP and the Congress are at loggerheads, the polling will be conducted in a single phase. The EC declared that the Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 28.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the date for Assembly elections in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. In Madhya Pradesh where the ruling BJP and the Congress are at loggerheads, the polling will be conducted in a single phase. The EC declared that the Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 28. While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat asserted that the tenure of MP Legislative Assembly will end on January 7, 2019.

The results in the state will be declared on December 11, 2018. Earlier polls have suggested that the people in Madhya Pradesh will witness a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. The 231-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly has been headed by the incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan since the last 15 years. This year, the state will undergo polls to elect 230 members of the state Assembly while one of the members is nominated by the Governor.

Multiple poll surveys suggest that the chances of BJP coming back to power with the forthcoming state Assembly elections are higher than that of any other party making a dominance during the elections.

As per an opinion poll published by the Times Now published on April 27, 2018, suggested that the BJP will win 153 seats, INC will end up with 58 seats, while others will grab 21 seats in the state.

