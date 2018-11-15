Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: With elections set to take place on November 28, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is eyeing fourth consecutive term. While the Congress, that has been out of power since 2013, is leaving no stone unturned to make a strong comeback in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Just a few days before Madhya Pradesh goes to polls, the ruling BJP has expelled 53 of its candidates for indiscipline ahead of the assembly elections. The expelled candidates include former Union minister Sartaj Singh, ex-minister Ramkrishna Kusmaria and Bhind MLA Narendra Kushwaha. The following development comes to light a week after Sartaj Singh had joined Congress after BJP had denied him a ticket from Seoni-Malwa constituency. Making most of Sartaj’s resignation, Congress had immediately fielded him for the Hoshangabad Assembly seat. Apart from Sartaj Singh, the other expelled candidate, Ramkrishna Kusmaria, had recently announced that he will be contesting the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018 as an independent candidate.

The other candidates who were expelled by the BJP were Lata Mehsaki, Dheeraj Pateria, ex-Gwalior Mayor Samiksha Gupta and Raj Kumar Yadav. Just like Ramkrishna Kusmaria, Samiksha Gupta has also announced that she will be contesting the November 28 elections as an independent candidate. As per reports, both the parties, the ruling BJP and the opposition, Congress, have been facing rebellion with the party after they denied tickets to their leaders for the constituencies that had asked for. In the 230-member assembly, the expelled rebel leaders might prove to be the decisive factor in some of the seats.

With elections set to take place on November 28, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is eyeing fourth consecutive term. While the Congress, that has been out of power since 2013, is leaving no stone unturned to make a strong comeback in the state. The elections for 230-member assembly will be held in the single phase. Along with Madhya Pradesh, the results of other states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram — will be declared on December 11.

