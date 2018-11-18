Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: The opinion poll has given the BJP a slight edge over Congress in the Madhya Pradesh battle. The BJP and Congress are in neck-to-neck fight in Madhya Pradesh and a 2% vote share difference is enough to create a 100+ seat difference.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: The Cfore TSG and India News opinion poll gives a clearer picture of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 while doubts hover over which political party will emerge victorious in the state. The opinion poll has given the BJP a slight edge over Congress in the Madhya Pradesh battle. The BJP and Congress are in neck-to-neck fight in Madhya Pradesh and a 2% vote share difference is enough to create a 100+ seat difference. The opinion poll predicts that the Congress is likely to get a 43 percent vote share, while the BJP is expected to get 41 percent, BSP 6 percent and others might secure a 10 percent vote share.

According to the Cfore survey, Congress is likely to get between 118-132 seats while the ruling BJP will come second with 94-108 seats out of the total 230 seats in the state. The opinion poll also suggests the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to get 5-12 seats while the other parties and Independents may end up getting 3-10 seats. The elections for 230-member assembly will be held in the single phase on 28 November 2018 and the results will be declared on December 11, 2018. The election results of other states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram — will also be declared on December 11.

In 2013 polls, BJP got 44.88% vote share against Congress’ 42.67%. BJP got 165 seats while Congress got only 58 seats.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is eyeing fourth consecutive term while the Congress, that has been out of power since 2013, is leaving no stone unturned to make a strong comeback in the state. As per reports, both the parties, the ruling BJP and the opposition, Congress, have been facing rebellion with the party after they denied tickets to their leaders for the constituencies that had asked for. In the 230-member assembly, the expelled rebel leaders might prove to be the decisive factor in some of the seats.

With elections set to take place on November 28, the ruling BJP has expelled 53 of its candidates for indiscipline ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018. The expelled candidates include former Union minister Sartaj Singh, ex-minister Ramkrishna Kusmaria, Bhind MLA Narendra Kushwaha, Lata Mehsaki, Dheeraj Pateria, ex-Gwalior Mayor Samiksha Gupta and Raj Kumar Yadav etc. The political development came to light a week after Sartaj Singh had joined Congress after BJP had denied him a ticket from Seoni-Malwa constituency.

