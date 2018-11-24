Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday mocked senior Congress leader Kamal Nath by calling him Commission Nath. A few days ago, BJP had requested the State Election Commission to file a case and take action against the senior Congress leader for wooing the voters on religious grounds. The voting for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 will be held on November 28 and the counting of votes will be done December 11, 2018.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018: The stage is all set for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018, where Congress will be eyeing to come back to the power, while BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan will try to retain the power for the fourth consecutive term. On Friday, during a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra comes out all guns blazing at the opposition and targeted senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. Taking a dig at the Congressman, Sambit Patra called Kamal Nath as Commission Nath.

BJP spokesperson said, “From this stage, we are coining a new name for Kamal Nath ji. He is not Kamal Nath, he is Commission Nath. Madhya Pradesh ki Janta ko Commission Nath Nahi chahiye, yahan kamal hi khilega (People of Madhya Pradesh do not want Commission, the only lotus will bloom here).A few days ago, BJP had requested the State Election Commission to file a case and take action against the senior Congress leader for wooing the voters on religious grounds. BJP had also accused Kamal Nath of creating a conspiracy to disturb the free and fair polls in the state.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told the media, “The case of Congress spicing up its secularism with communalism. Congress shows tilak on the road and wears a cap in private.” The statement from the BJP leaders came after Kamal Nath’s alleged appeal to Muslims for their votes at a private meeting. Naqvi added that BJP has urged the Election Commission to take action against Kamal Nath and Congress under the Representation of People Act, for seeking votes in the name of religion. The voting for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 will be held on November 28 and the counting of votes will be done December 11, 2018.

