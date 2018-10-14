Former Katni MLA and BJP leader Sunil Mishra on Sunday joined the Congress in presence of Congress state president Kamal Nath. Mishra's joining has come on the heels of a mass exodus from the saffron party, so far many prominent leaders and more than 100 party workers have resigned. Reports suggest that party leaders and workers in the state are disgruntled against Centre decision to amend the SC/ST act.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 28 and the result will be declared on December 11

Ahead of the scheduled Madhya Pradesh polls from October 6, both the Congress and BJP seem to be struggling to keep its flock together. Today, former Katni MLA and BJP leader Sunil Mishra joined the Congress in presence of Congress state president Kamal Nath.

Mishra’s joining has come on the heels of a mass exodus from the saffron party, so far many prominent leaders and more than 100 party workers have resigned. Reports suggest that party leaders and workers in the state are disgruntled against Centre decision to amend the SC/ST act.

Similar things are happening in other poll-bound states as well, only yesterday, Congress’ Chhattisgarh working president and MLA Ramdayal Uike joined the BJP in presence of Amit Shah leaving Congress.

However, in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh things are looking out of sorts for the ruling BJP. Recently Sheopur district treasurer Naresh Jindal resigned while in Hoshangabad 2-time district president RaghunandanSharmaa left BJP. Not only this, former chairperson of social welfare board having the status of a cabinet minister Padma Shukla resigned from the BJP.

Earlier, a major blow to the Shivraj Chouhan government came in the form of Computer Baba resigning from the post of minister of state. He even labelled the party as an anti-Hindu party.

As per reports, Opposition in Madhya Pradesh is joining hands and is all set to take on the saffron brigade. The party is also fighting on the issue of amendment to the SC/ST act, reports suggest that Centre’s decision has not gone down well in the state.

5 states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls. Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 28 while Chhattisgarh will have voting in 2 phases, November 12 and 20. The results of the elections for the 5 states will be declared on December 11.

