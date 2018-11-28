Elections to the 230-member Assembly in Madhya Pradesh will be held today, putting an end to the high-pitched campaigning from both BJP and Congress, the 2 major political parties of the states. BJP is seeking a 4th term with Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the helm, while the Congress is looking to wrest power banking on anti-incumbency.

Elections to the 230-member Assembly in Madhya Pradesh and 40-member Assembly in Mizoram will be held today, putting an end to the high-pitched campaigning from both BJP and Congress, the 2 major political parties of the states. In Madhya Pradesh, incumbent BJP is seeking a 4th term with Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the helm, while in Mizoram, Congress will look to hold their last fort in the north-eastern states. The elections to these 2 states are make or break for both the parties, Madhya Pradesh being the largest of five states going for polls, contributing the largest number of MPs to the Lok Sabha (29) and Mizoram being one of the 5 Congress-ruled states and BJP’s last frontier in the northeast.

The RSS-backed BJP has dominated Madhya Pradesh’s political spectrum since the 1990s, but this time, there are several reports, let alone the opinion polls, that hint towards a change in power. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been in power since 2005 is still confident of victory banking on the growth rate of 10 percent, agricultural growth rate of 20 percent and a five-fold rise in per capita income.

In the 230-member Assembly, BJP has fielded candidates on all seats, while the Congress is contesting on 227 seats. BSP supremo Mayawati has named candidates on 227 seats while Akhilesh Yadav’s SP is contesting on 52 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), contesting the Madhya Pradesh elections for the first time, has fielded 208 candidates.

For the Congress, MP elections are no less than the semifinals to the 2019 general elections however reports of fallout among its 3 power centres in the state, have marred the party’s chance to wrest power from Shivraj-led BJP, facing anti-incumbency. There have been reports of a rift among, Kamal Nath, who has been made the election in-charge, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, a close aide of party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The Counting of the votes for both MP, Mizoram will take place on December 11, 2018, along with that of Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

