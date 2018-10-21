Poll surveys have predicted that despite being in power for the last 15 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is again all set to win the upcoming assembly elections. If surveys happen to be true, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will become the chief minister for the record fourth time.

Is the BJP’s star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s magic has diminished? Or the BJP is unsure of its victory in upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh? If we look at the saffron party’s plan for upcoming Assembly elections – the answer would be a clear yes in my opinion! The BJP is planning to hire magicians for campaigning and publicity in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the assembly polls. No doubt that PM Modi’s oratory skills are a plus point for his party but the BJP’s latest plan for MP polls clearly depicts its hesitance.

The silence of PM Modi, who is hailed as a good communicator, on key issues is very disappointing for young voters of the country. However, he is still the first choice of country voters as Prime Minister, according to the recently conducted poll survey. Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson said the main objective of the plan is to reach out to voters, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. The magic shows also highlights the bad governance of the erstwhile Congress government in the state. The roads were in poor condition, there was no electricity and basic amenities in villages, he added.

Every time the BJP wins, it gives credit to PM Modi’s credibility and his agenda of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, which his party claims has been the sole objective since the party came to power in 2014 post-Lok Sabha polls.

No doubt! The failed attempt by like-minded Opposition parties like Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party to stitch an alliance with Congress has boosted the BJP’s confident as elections are round the corner.

Poll surveys have predicted that despite being in power for the last 15 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is again all set to win the upcoming assembly elections. If surveys happen to be true, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will become the chief minister for the record fourth time.

The voting for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 28 and the counting of votes will take place on December 21.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More