Congress president Rahul Gandhi is currently campaigning in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and in this regard visited Data Bandi Chor Gurudwara where wanted to donate Rs 500 to the gurudwara, he even took the note out and was just about to put in inside the donation collection box, when senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia stopped him. Rahul quietly pulled his note back and left the gurudwara to address a public meeting.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is currently campaigning in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, going from city to city, meeting cadres and taking stock of preparations ahead of the elections. In this regard, Congress scion on Tuesday visited Gwalior and paid obeisance at the Data Bandi Chor Gurudwara where the head priest presented Rahul with a sword. However, something else took everyone by surprise, even the Congress president.

Rahul Gandhi tying a saropa, when he was about to leave, wanted to donate Rs 500 to the gurudwara, he even took the note out and was just about to put in inside the donation collection box, when senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia stopped him. Rahul quietly pulled his note back and left the gurudwara to address a public meeting.

According to reports doing the rounds, Scindia told Rahul Gandhi that donating after the code of conduct has been announced might amount to a violation and could work as a shot in the arm for the BJP in the state.

However, if experts are to be believed then, donating money to temple or mosque or gurudwara doesn’t amount to violation. As per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forum for election propaganda, but a donation in the personal capacity does not amount to its violation.

This has come on the heels of BJP going all out against the Congress scion for being on a temple spree in the state. BJP has termed his visits to holy places as desperate attempts to win the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, where the party has not been able to come to power since 2003.

Recently, as part of Congress’s Sankalp Yatra, Rahul Gandhi visited Chitrakoot, situated on the MP-UP border, pay obeisance at Kamtanath temple and seek blessing for the party for the upcoming polls.

