Taking cognizance of a written complaint submitted by Congress, the Election Commission of Madhya Pradesh has struck off at least 24 lakh names from the electoral rolls. In June, the commission had given orders to investigate the number of fake voters in the state and delete them. The Congress alleged that over 60 lakh fake voters are expected to vote in the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. Commenting on the matter, VL Kantarao, Chief Electoral Officer, said that they have not yet rolled out the electoral list for the political parties but has asked them to put forth their objections and queries before August 21. Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in 2018 to elect the members of 230 constituencies.

The chief electoral officer said that since the elections will be taking place this year, they conducted second summary revision in May-June. The concerned people from the commision went to each house in the state to re-check the number of people living, dead, absent or shifted.

The 24 lakh names were struck off after the BLOs went to over 1 crore houses and filled at least 50 lakh forms. Out of those 50 lakh forms, there were 11.40 lakh requests of the addition of names. Meanwhile, there around 24 lakh applications requested that their names should be deleted. Othe applications include requests of name and address change.

The revision was done, the poll panel then shared the drafts with seven recognised political parties and said that they file objections and complaints with the panel till August 21.

Commenting on the matter, a BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said that the Election Commission is independent and they often do a summary revision. Terming it a routine process, he said that the allegations levelled by Congress are baseless.

