Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls 2018: Former MoS for the conservation of the river Narmada, Computer Baba on Friday switched support to Congress along with several religious figures. Interestingly, it's not the first time he has switched sides, back in 2014 general elections, Baba wanted entry into AAP and was very critical of the saffron party and even the RSS.

Swami Namdev Tyagi is known as Computer Baba apparently because he always has a laptop with him

With Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls just around the corner, several religious figures led by Godman and former minister of state Computer Baba declared support to Congress on Friday. Swami Namdev Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba organised a ‘Narmada Sansad’, a gathering of like-minded religious leaders from various states including Uttar Pradesh, in Jabalpur, especially to declare support to the Congress for the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the gathering, Computer Baba, on being asked about his radical change in political stand, said that if he could give 15 years to BJP in the state then he can surely give 5 years to the Congress, while adding that the support was only temporary, and if the Congress failed to uphold the dharma, then he would withdraw his support.

Baba’s swift change in political affiliation has come as a shock to many, after all, in April this year, he was accorded the status of the Minister of State along with five others by appointing him on a committee for the conservation of the river Narmada. Last year, he made headlines with his yatra to expose the illegal mining in the river Narmada.

Computer Baba had resigned in October this year, going all out against the BJP for failing to stop illegal mining in the Narmada. He even called Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a “hypocrite” for not fulfilling promises that the CM apparently made to him.

Swami Namdev Tyagi is known as Computer Baba apparently because he always has a laptop with him. Another story goes that his mind is as fast as a computer so Computer Baba. He is also known to be a gadget freak.

