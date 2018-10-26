Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls 2018: The Rahul led-Congress on Friday, October 26, finalised 150 candidates for the state Assembly polls. The showdown for 230 constituencies is going to be between CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been in power for 13 years, and the Congress.

The ruling BJP faces anti-incumbency factor in the state and the poll battle is mainly between the saffron party and the Congress

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls 2018: As the campaign broils in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming Assembly elections 2018, the Congress party on Friday, October 26, finalised 150 candidates for the state Assembly polls. The decision to finalise 150 candidates was taken unanimously, said Congress’ in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Dipak Babaria, as reported by news agency ANI. As announced earlier by the Election Commission of India (EC), polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 28. The tenure of the current ruling BJP, headed by Mr Shivraj Singh Chouhan is slated to end on January 7,2019.

The showdown for 230 constituencies is going to be between incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has retained control over the state since 13 years, and the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. Counting of the votes will take place on December 11, along with other states, such as Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The state, considered as ‘Heart of Hindustan’ in its tourism campaign reportedly has 5.03 crore voters on its final electoral roll. The ruling BJP faces anti-incumbency factor in the state and the poll battle is mainly between the saffron party and the Congress.

In 2013, the BJP secured victory by winning 165 seats (vote share of 44.8%), while the Congress managed to come second with 58 seats (vote share of 36.38%). Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 4 seats, while independent candidates bagged 3 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with national party president Amit Shah are gearing up for the upcoming campaign in the state, BJP’s campaign is expected to centre around CM Chouhan, who is also the party’s CM candidate.

The opposition party, Congress ha not yet declared a CM candidate but its campaign is being led by Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief and former Union minister Kamal Nathalong along with Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More