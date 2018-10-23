Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls 2018: As election campaign broils in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA Jitu Patwari landed into trouble on Tuesday, when he said that the party can go to hell, the people of the state should vote for him in order to keep up his honour. In a video which surfaced on Twitter, Patwari also slammed the ruling BJP for reportedly covering its blots.

Patwari while speaking to an elderly couple in said that the party can go to hell, you should vote for me in order to keep up my honour

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls 2018: Jitu Patwari, a Congress MLA from Rau in Madhya Pradesh landed into controversy on Tuesday, October 23, when a video of him went viral, in which he found making an embarrassing comment on his own party. In a video shared on Twitter by ANI, Patwari while speaking to an elderly couple said that the party can go to hell, you should vote for me in order to keep up my honour. His comment came amid campaigning in Indore for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

He also slammed the ruling BJP, by saying that the party is just using gimmicks to hide its mistakes but the people of the country know everything well. Meanwhile, the saffron party hit out at the Congress MLA for his remarks. Media reports said Rahul Gandhi-led party may take action against Patwari for his embarrassing comments.

#WATCH Congress MLA from Indore's Rau,Jitu Patwari during door-to door campaigning in Indore, says, "Aapko meri izzat rakhni hai, Party gayi tel lene." #MadhyaPradesh ( Source: Mobile footage) pic.twitter.com/ZIodfLdwEY — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

His comments came a day after senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said it will be a difficult task for his party to win on its own in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, on the same day, another Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram affirmed that the party has not projected its chief, Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission announced the date of Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, which will be held on November 28, where the battle is for 230 constituencies. The counting of votes will be done on December 11.

The showdown is between incumbent Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan, who has been in power since 2003, and the Congress.

On Sunday, Chouhan at Janashirvad rally expressed confidence that his party will sweep in the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh.

