Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls 2018: Jitu Patwari, a Congress MLA from Rau in Madhya Pradesh landed into controversy on Tuesday, October 23, when a video of him went viral, in which he found making an embarrassing comment on his own party. In a video shared on Twitter by ANI, Patwari while speaking to an elderly couple said that the party can go to hell, you should vote for me in order to keep up my honour. His comment came amid campaigning in Indore for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.
He also slammed the ruling BJP, by saying that the party is just using gimmicks to hide its mistakes but the people of the country know everything well. Meanwhile, the saffron party hit out at the Congress MLA for his remarks. Media reports said Rahul Gandhi-led party may take action against Patwari for his embarrassing comments.
His comments came a day after senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said it will be a difficult task for his party to win on its own in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Meanwhile, on the same day, another Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram affirmed that the party has not projected its chief, Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate.
Earlier this month, the Election Commission announced the date of Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, which will be held on November 28, where the battle is for 230 constituencies. The counting of votes will be done on December 11.
The showdown is between incumbent Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan, who has been in power since 2003, and the Congress.
On Sunday, Chouhan at Janashirvad rally expressed confidence that his party will sweep in the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh.
Leave a Reply