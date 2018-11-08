BJP and Congress on Thursday released their 4th and 5th list of candidates respectively. With these lists, the incumbent saffron party has released names for 226 in the 230-member assembly, while the Congress has released names for 229 seats, with only Manpur constituency remaining on hold.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly polls will be conducted on November 28, and the result will be declared on December 11.

With the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections just around the corner, BJP and Congress released their 4th and 5th list of candidates respectively on Thursday afternoon. The incumbent saffron party has released names for 226 in the 230-member assembly, while the Congress has released names for 229 seats, with only Manpur constituency remaining on hold.

The BJP has fielded Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, from Indore-3 seat and former minister Rakesh Choudhry from Bhind. Akash is fighting his maiden election from this seat which was earlier held by Usha Thakur, who in turn will fight from the birthplace of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, Mhow.

From Rajpur seat in Barwani district, the BJP has fielded Antar Patel in place of his father Devi Singh Patel, who was declared as the party candidate in the first list but died recently, Ajit Borasi, son of Congress turncoat MP Premchand Guddu has been fielded from Ghattiya (SC) seat in Ujjain district in place of Ashok Malviya who was given the party ticket in the first list announced on November 2.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE 4th LIST OF BJP CANDIDATES:

While Sartaj Singh, who recently joined the Congress, will contest from Hoshangabad, another BJP turncoat Sanjay Singh Masani, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was given ticket by Congress from Waraseoni seat.

Among the 16 seats on which Congress released the names, Prem Nagar, Kota, Raipur-South City, Bilaspur and Vaishali Nagar are prominent. The Congress has fielded Vibhor Singh from Kota, Sailesh Pandey from Bilaspur and Kanhaiya Agarwal from Raipur City South among others.

HERE’S THE COMPLETE 5th LIST OF CONGRESS CANDIDATES:

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of the fifth list of Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh. @INCMP pic.twitter.com/SptCMouNNK — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) November 8, 2018

