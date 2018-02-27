There are several reports in the media which suggested that the actress had alcohol in her system. Taking the cognizance of these reports, Madhya Pradesh Assembly has stated that they won't be paying condolences to Sridevi as she had alcohol in her system at the time of her death. After it was reported that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of her death, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders decided to remove her name from the condolence list released by the assembly.

The sudden demise of Bollywood heart-throb, Sridevi, due cardiac arrest — after she accidentally drowned in the bathtub — has left her fans and relatives in frenzy state. As per reports, the actress passed away on the night of February 24 at around 11 PM (according to Indian time). While the probe is still underway to ascertain the reason behind the sudden demise of Sridevi, there are several reports in the media which suggested that the actress had alcohol in her system. Taking the cognizance of these reports, Madhya Pradesh Assembly has stated that they won’t be paying condolences to Sridevi as she had alcohol in her system at the time of her death.

While investigations are still said to be underway, the bizarre announcement from Madhya Pradesh Assembly has irked the sentiments of her fans. Apart from restarting themselves from paying respects to Sridevi, the Assembly also stated that they won’t be paying condolences to late actor Shahi Kapoor. The shocking announcement from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly comes in even before the dead body of the actress reached her home from Dubai.

Earlier, the MP Assembly had stated that they would pay final condolences to all the big celebrities on the first day of their session. Monday, February 26, was the first day of the MP Budget session. Before the session commenced on Monday, the leaders present in the Assembly were to pay condolences to Sridevi. Apart from being the first day of the Budget session, it was said to be the inaugural speech of MP’s Governor Anandibai Patel at the Assembly.

As per the reports, in the work schedule released for Monday, the Assembly was stated to pay condolences to the actress. However, after it was reported that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of her death, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders decided to remove her name from the condolence list released by the assembly.

