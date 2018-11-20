Madhya Pradesh: A purported video of a man greeting a Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA with a garland of shoes has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Monday when the BJP MLA Dilip Shekhawat was campaigning for the forthcoming assembly polls in the state. The BJP leader, who is a nominee for Kharchod constituency in Ujjain district, had to face the embarrassment in Nagada which is around 250 km from state capital Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh: A purported video of a man greeting a Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA with a garland of shoes has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Monday when the BJP MLA Dilip Shekhawat was campaigning for the forthcoming assembly polls in the state. The BJP leader, who is a nominee for Kharchod constituency in Ujjain district, had to face the embarrassment in Nagada which is around 250 km from state capital Bhopal. The video shows that a man quickly approaches the MLA in a public gathering and takes no time to make him wear the garland of shoes. The visuals suggest that BJP leader had no idea whether it was a garland of shoes or flowers.

But the moment he realised that the man sporting his party cap has put a garland of shoes around his neck, a scuffle broke out. Within seconds, an infuriated Shekhawat lost his cool and attacked the person who tried to defame him in public. Shekhawat supporters also grabbed the person by his lapel and beat him black and blue. The embarrassing incident for the ruling party sitting MLA comes days ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH: A man greets BJP MLA and candidate Dilip Shekhawat with

a garland of shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Nagada. (19.11.2018) pic.twitter.com/LmYMAaP8Me — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

The voting for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls is scheduled to be held on November 28 and the counting of votes will take place on December 11, along with four other states.

The elections in Madhya Pradesh are seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been in power for the last 15 years. The Nagada incident reportedly reflects the infighting in the BJP and its likely to affect the party’s campaigning for upcoming polls in the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More