Madhya Pradesh BJP legislator Uma Devi Khatik's son was arrested on Monday for threatening to kill Congress leader and former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. BJP MLA Uma Devi, on being asked about her son's comment, termed the incident as unfortunate and said that she'll ask her son to remove the post.

Madhya Pradesh BJP legislator Uma Devi Khatik’s son was arrested on Monday for threatening to kill Congress leader and former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Stoking a major controversy, Madhya Pradesh BJP legislator Uma Devi son Princedeep Lalchand Khatik had threatened to kill Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia ahead of the latter’s visit to Hatta district to hold a rally on September 5.

“Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao’s blood running in your veins, who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will, said Princedeep Lalchand Khatik in a social media post on Monday.

BJP MLA Uma Devi, on being asked about her son’s comment, termed the incident as unfortunate and said that she’ll ask her son to remove the post. “What he has done is terribly wrong. He should not have posted something like that. If something were to happen to the Congress leader, he would be the first person to be arrested. He should be taught a lesson and so I took him to the police station to surrender” Uma was quoted by IANS as saying.

Former Congress Minister, Raja Pateriya, demanding an immediate inquiry into the matter, said that BJP is scared of Scindia’s visit and his popularity. Pateriya went on to demand additional security for Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“A case under Sections 294 (obscenities), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against the accused and he was sent to judicial remand,” Damoh superintendent of police Vivek Agrawal was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More