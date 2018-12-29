Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday allocated portfolios to the cabinet ministers. The key department of Home Affairs went to Tribal lawmaker Bala Bachchan, while Finance department was given to Tarun Bhano. Govind Rajput got Revenue and Transport department, while senior lawmaker, Tulsi Silawat, got Health, the Public Relations department. Former chief minister Digvijay's son Jaivardhan Singh was given the key department of urban administration.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday allocated portfolios to the cabinet ministers, keeping Public Relations, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department and Employment Department among others with himself. The key department of Home Affairs went to Tribal lawmaker Bala Bachchan, while Finance department was given to Tarun Bhano.

Govind Rajput got Revenue and Transport department, while senior lawmaker, Tulsi Silawat, got Health, the Public Relations department.

Prabhuram Choudhary was given school education, Vijaylaxmi Sadho got culture and medical education department, Hukum Singh Karada got water resources development, while the public works department portfolio went to Sajjan Singh Verma. The minorities department, other backward class welfare, and Bhopal gas relief and rehabilitation were allocated to Arif Aqueel.

Portfolios allocated to ministers in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/jTWU85fXVd — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2018

Former chief minister Digvijay’s son Jaivardhan Singh was given the key department of urban administration. The agriculture and food processing department were given to Sachin Yadav, while the women and child development portfolio went to Imarati Devi.

Among other key allocations, Brijendra Singh Rathore got Commercial Tax, Lakhan Singh Yadav Animal Husbandry, Omkar Markam Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Sukhdeo Panse Public Health Engineering, Harsh Yadav New and Renewable Energy and Cottage and Village Industries, Kamleshwar Patel Panchayat and Rural Development, Lakhan Ghanghoriya Social Justice and Scheduled Caste Welfare.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More