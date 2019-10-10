Madhya Pradesh Police has booked 150 supporters of VHP and Bajrang Dal, who were engaged in the celebratory firing at a Gwalior school during Shastra Puja. A video of the entire incident has gone viral on several social media platforms.

Madhya Pradesh Police book 150 after celebratory firing by VHP, Bajrang Dal supporters at Gwalior school during Shastra Puja: An FIR has been registered against 150 workers of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal for celebratory firing in a school premise during Shastra Puja, in Gwalior on October 8, reported the ANI. The case was filed after a video of the incident went viral on several social media platforms in which the activists were seen raising arms in the air to mark the Dusshera celebrations. One of the workers was also seen firing in the air.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh police launched a probe after a video of open firing using rifle and pistol at an RSS event started doing the rounds on several social media platforms. The incident took place in Sitapur during the Shastra Puja. The police are yet to ascertain that who all were involved in the firing during the event.

In Delhi, two persons were arrested by the police after they conducted a celebratory firing with a country-made pistol at a wedding in the national capital. The police arrested the two under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27 Arms Act.

Madhya Pradesh: An FIR has been registered against 150 workers of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for celebratory firing in a school premises during 'Shastra Puja', in Gwalior on 8th October. (08.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/gWVPKQby2W — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was trolled by several social media platforms and the Opposition after he performed Shastra Puja on the first Rafale fighter jet in France. The Union Minister not only placed lemons under the aircraft wheels but also placed a coconut on the top of it.

