Sanjay accused the saffron party of promoting dynasty politics, by saying that the state needs Nath, not Shivraj

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani joins Congress: Just ahead of state Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani joined the Opposition party Congress on Saturday, November 3, at some event in New Delhi. Media reports said Sanjay Singh joined Congress in the presence of PCC president Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Speaking to media persons, Sanjay accused the saffron party of promoting dynasty politics, by saying that the state needs Nath, not Shivraj, who has been the chief minister of the state for 13 years. The breakthrough a day after the BJP announced 177 candidates for the single phase-assembly polls, which is scheduled for November 28, and the tenure of the current Assembly is going to end on January 7, 2019.

Showdown in the ‘Hearts of Hindustan’ is mainly a binary contest between the ruling BJP, which has been in power for 15 years, and the Congress. A statistics provided by moneycontrol.com showed that the saffron party has garnered a victory over the vote share vis-a-via the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress.

In 2013, the BJP garnered 44.88% all over the state while the Opposition, Congress managed to come second with 36.38% of votes, other parties such as Bahujan Samaj PArty headed by Mayawati picked up 6.29% and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party won 1.20%.

However, opinion polls have predicted a neck-to-neck fight between the Congress and the ruling BJP. Besides the opinion polls.

Various surveys have indicated indicate that other parties, including the BSP, could also garner a few seats and play a crucial role as a ‘king maker’.

