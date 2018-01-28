In a shocker being reported from Madhya Pradesh, a science teacher ordered 14 of the classmates to slap a girl 168 times in a period of 6-days after she failed to complete her homework. The father of the girl has filed a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, defending the teacher of his school, the principal of Navodaya Vidyalaya said that the slaps were not strong but mild. The principal also said that the teacher used this 'mild' punishment to help her improve her grades in school.

In a shocking incident being reported from Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old girl was slapped around 168 times by her class friends following orders by their school teacher after she failed to complete her assignments. In a complaint filed to the police by the father of the child, the father said that his daughter was slapped 168 times over a period of six days by her classmates. The incident took place at the Navodaya Vidyalaya in Thandla town, MP. As per the complaint, the father added that his daughter was punished between January 11 -16 for not completing her homework.

Reacting to the reports, the school principal K Sagar, termed it as nothing but a ‘friendly’ punishment. Not paying much heed to the reports, the principle also added that the slaps were not strong but very mild. Taking the cognizance of the reports, the school principal also said that he will also talk to the parents of the child. The victim is a student of class 4. The father of the child stated that on January 11, the school’s science teacher, Manoj Kumar Verma ordered the class friends of his daughter to slap her. Following the order, 14 of her classmates slapped her two times each for 6 days.

In the complaint filed with the police, the father also said that his daughter was unable to do the work as she was unwell. The father further stated that his daughter was beaten even after the school authorities knew about her health condition. Later, falling under the pressure, distress, and fear, the minor girl child was admitted to a hospital by the parents. Confirming the reports, Thandla police station in-charge said that a complaint had been received in this regard. The police officer further added that as per the medical reports no injuries were found on girl’s body.

Meanwhile, defending the action of his teacher the school principal said the teacher chose the punishment to improve her performance in academics.