Newly sworn-in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has announced a loan waiver for farmers of the state, barely hours after he took oath as Chief Minister in state capital Bhopal. Kamal Nath, the in-charge of Congress government, has decided to waive farmers loans of up to Rs 2 lakh. The Congress government fulfilled its poll promise as per the announcement made by Rahul Gandhi during campaigning for state assembly elections. Minutes after chief minister Kamal Nath signed the file for waiving loan waivers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said 1 done, 2 to go.

The Congress party in the run-up to assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had promised that if Congress government is formed in these states, within 10 days loans of farmers will be waived. Earlier in the day, Kamal Nath took oath as 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in presence of senior political leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

