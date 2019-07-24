Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava engaged in a war of words after the latter claimed to topple the ruling state government if allowed to do so. In response, MP chief minister said it was not possible.

The Congress-BJP power battle doesn’t seem to end anytime soon as speculation is rife that BJP, after Karnataka, was now aiming to topple the Congress-BSP-SP alliance in Madhya Pradesh. Now the latest buzz is coming from Parliament wherein Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava indulged in a war of words over the power tussle in the state.

The BJP MLA claimed that the ruling government in MP would topple within 24 hours if given permission by the top leadership. In response, Kamal Nath said the BJP leadership was smart enough to not give him any orders. He further dared the BJP MLA to test no-confidence motion against the ruling MP government in the state.

The political backlash for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka after it lost the majority in the house seems irreparable, with the BJP eventually becoming the party with the largest number of votes in the state. Now many are assuming that the next stop for the Centre will be Madhya Pradesh where the Congress is ruling with the support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP). In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress managed to emerge as the single largest party but ran short of two seats to secure a majority and it was with the help of BSP and SP that it finally formed the government.

Now after the fall of Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, speculation is rife that the next stoppage for BJP to claim its government will be Madhya Pradesh, though such reports have been refuted by the party.

A Congress legislator in what looked like a warning has asked the BJP to refrain from any attempts that would bring down the Kamal Nath- led government in the state. However, according to former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress is likely to face the same plight. He said there is an internal conflict within the Congress-BSP-SP alliance, and it might collapse too.

