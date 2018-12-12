Madhya Pradesh CM face nomination: AK Antony is coming to the state as an observer and a formal announcement on the CM will be made after the party meeting concludes today. Congress leaders will also put in a word with Rahul Gandhi who will take the final call.

Madhya Pradesh CM face nomination: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held a meeting in Bhopal on Wednesday to select the chief minister for the state to initiate the process of government formation in Madhya Pradesh. Reports said that both Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia are vying for the top post and the Central leadership has been caught in a catch-22 situation as their supporters pressing to nominate their candidates as the next chief minister on a priority basis. However, the duo waved at the crowd at Congress office in Bhopal today before participating in the CLP meeting.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leaders of the state, accompanied by Kamal Nath, submitted a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim to form a government in the state. While Kamal Nath, who is a nine-time Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, has emerged as the front-runner for the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister, the demand for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s candidature is also growing loud. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the young face of the Congress, won Guna Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 1.2 lakh votes on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh: Visuals from the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/vZIrHMpEu5 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

According to the latest data on election results and leads on early Wednesday, the Congress secured 114 seats in the 230-member state Assembly. Congress coordinator Narendra Saluja on Wednesday claimed the party has the support of 122 MLAs and the situation is clear to form the government.

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia wave at the crowd at Congress office in Bhopal. They are participating in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting. pic.twitter.com/kZ080yFMiO — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

