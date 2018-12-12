Madhya Pradesh CM face nomination: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held a meeting in Bhopal on Wednesday to select the chief minister for the state to initiate the process of government formation in Madhya Pradesh. Reports said that both Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia are vying for the top post and the Central leadership has been caught in a catch-22 situation as their supporters pressing to nominate their candidates as the next chief minister on a priority basis. However, the duo waved at the crowd at Congress office in Bhopal today before participating in the CLP meeting.
Earlier in the day, senior Congress leaders of the state, accompanied by Kamal Nath, submitted a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim to form a government in the state. While Kamal Nath, who is a nine-time Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, has emerged as the front-runner for the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister, the demand for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s candidature is also growing loud. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the young face of the Congress, won Guna Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 1.2 lakh votes on Tuesday.
According to the latest data on election results and leads on early Wednesday, the Congress secured 114 seats in the 230-member state Assembly. Congress coordinator Narendra Saluja on Wednesday claimed the party has the support of 122 MLAs and the situation is clear to form the government.
AK Antony is coming to the state as an observer and a formal announcement on the CM face will be made after the party meeting concludes today. Congress leaders will also put in a word with Rahul Gandhi who will take the final call.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
Rahul to take final call on new Madhya Pradesh CM: Shobha Oza
Congress media committee chairperson Shobha Oza told reporters in Bhopal that all the MLAs have unanimously decided that a decision on the chief minister (of Madhya Pradesh) will be taken by party president Rahul Gandhi. No official announcement has come from Rahul Gandhi's office. Decision expected any time soon.
AK Antony attends CLP meeting
Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia received Observer AK Antony at the Bhopal Airport in Madhya Pradesh. The party MLAs' meeting began at 4 PM today.
Jyotiraditya Scindia proposes Kamal Nath's name as next CM: Reports
According to reports, Jyotiraditya Scindia has proposed Kamal Nath's name as next CM. The Congress is expected to make a formal announcement in this regard any time soon. Earlier in the day, Scindia said that he will accept the decision taken by senior Congress leaders and party president Rahul Gandhi.
Congress Legislature Party passes Kamal Nath's name as CM: Reports
Reports say the Congress Legislature Party has passed veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath's name as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, posters supporting the candidature of both Nath and Scundia surfaced in Bhopal.
Mayawati announces support to Congress
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said that her party will support Congress to form the government in Madhya Pradesh where the Congress lacks an absolute majority. The Congress emerged as a single largest party in the state but can't form its own government. The BSP has emerged as a kingmaker in the Madhya Pradesh politics.
Rahul Gandhi will decide on CM: Madhya Pradesh Congress
A one-line proposal has been passed at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bhopal today. According to the resolution passed by the Madhya Pradesh Congress, party High Command Rahul Gandhi will take a final decision on the Chief Minister nomination. The meeting was attended by both Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia who are vying for the CM post.