Congress president Rahul Gandhi will soon announce that who according to him will spearhead the states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. According to reports, Congress scion is most expected to play his tried and tested card by going with its old guards, Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot. However, Gandhi’s decision on Kamal Nath might affect the party in future as Shiromani Akali Dal leaders have already started accusing the Gandhi family of “protecting the preparators”. The Chapter of 1984 riots got stuck with Kamal Nath’s name after Manoj Mitta and HS Phoolka mentioned his involvement in the book titled: A Tale of Two Gurudwaras.

The book highlighted the fact that Kamal Nath was present outside the Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurdwara, where two Sikhs were burnt alive. However, Nath has been declining all these allegations ever since they had started surfacing in several anecdotes. “I don’t have a basis and I don’t know the authenticity. I don’t know the validity. It was for the first time that I saw it,” claims Nath.

There are allegations that the mob that led to this carnage outside the Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurdwara had a connection with Nath, adding a connection as he signalled them and they listened. The excerpts from several books also allege that Nath was present at the spot for some time and for the time he stayed there the mob kept standing along with him violently and aggressively.

Although there are facts around that these two murders took place, no police action was ever recorded to be taking place against those involved in it. Kamal Nath had been appointed the Congress in-charge of Punjab in 2016 but had to quit his post within three days of his joining as the Sikh Community started opposing his appointment.

Meanwhile, Congress is soon to announce his old fellow Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

