Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had a hard time on Monday, while answering a student’s queries regarding the reservation system in the education system. Well, the question was a bit controversial and it landed the CM in a trouble for a couple of minutes. Referring to the Madhya Pradesh CM as ‘Mamaji’, a student urged him not to bring caste into education. While referring to providing facilities like free laptops based on the caste of students, he complained that a friend of his who belongs to reserved category will get a laptop despite scoring 3% less than him.

Chouhan was taking the question from students across the state in a ‘live phone in’ programme at Model School auditorium in Bhopal. He also took questions from the students present at the auditorium during the session. However, the question raised by the student underlining the caste system angle in the education system. Turning a bit aggressive, the student started repeating ‘mama ji caste, mama ji caste’, and asked for clarification that why he won’t get the laptop despite studying for the same length of time and scoring 80%, 3% more than his friend.

With an aim to silence the students the officials intervened, however, the student further continued saying, “Please make it equal for all”. the other students present at the hall also started cheering him. Getting past the hard question, CM first asked authorities not to intervene and took a few seconds to reply. “Some people were left way behind and we should not complain if they are given some concessions,’’. “Our country has flowers of different colours. We need to take care and protect all. Be large-hearted,” the Indian Express quoted him saying.

CM Chouhan was somehow come up with an answer to the tricky question, but he had staggered for a bit while confronting the question.

