Computer Baba, one of the five religious leaders who were given the status of ministers in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government on Monday gave his resignation accusing that he was not being allowed to do anything. Computer Baba aka Namdev Tyagi, (53), said that he had brought it to the notice to Chief Minister Shivrah Singh Chouhan about the illegal mining in the Narmada river but no action was taken against it. He also said that he discussed the condition of cows and illegal mining at river Narmada but wasn’t allowed to do anything.

Computer Baba said that he could not put forth the thoughts of saints before the government and therefore he doesn’t want to be a part of such government. Speaking in a press conference, Computer Baba added, “We have a system where all saints sit together and decide things. They said that I couldn’t make Shivraj government do anything, I think they’re right. So I resigned.”

I discussed the condition of cows & illegal mining at river Narmada but I wasn't allowed to do anything. I could not put forth the thoughts of saints before the govt & therefore I don't want to be a part of such govt: Computer Baba, MP minister after his resignation from the post pic.twitter.com/6h0SV3b82d — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018

Speaking about the recently constituted cow ministry, Computer Baba said that the ministry was not effective, therefore, there was no need for it.

Some reports said that Computer Baba had backtracked from resignation but said that he was disappointed with the government. He had said that not only a cow ministry but a Narmada ministry was also important. However, on Monday evening, he again said that he had no choice except to quit as minister from the Madhya Pradesh government.

