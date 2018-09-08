Signed by MP Congress vice-president Chandraprabhash Shekhar, the letter states that all prior orders seeking big social media profile for ticket aspirants in MP assembly polls have been suspended.

Days after Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee issued a diktat for all ticket seekers in MP to enhance their presence on social media, it has now retracted the order. In a letter issued on Saturday MP Congress Committee said the previous order stands cancelled. With state polls in sight, the MPCC on Monday reshuffled its IT cell and soon after issued a letter stating that ticket seekers need to get at least 15,000 likes on their Facebook pages and a minimum of 5,000 followers on Twitter.

According to reports, the state Congress president Kamal Nath castigated the party’s IT Cell in Madhya Pradesh for their poor performance in an election year and as a result, the IT Cell issued the contentious hasty diktat.

The state party chief’s outburst cost Dharmendra Vajpayee his job as the IT Cell head, he was then replaced with Abhay Tiwari on Monday who led the party’s online campaign during the Gujarat assembly elections last year

The upcoming state polls are set to witness a high-voltage campaign from both the Congress and BJP, however, as per reports the state is also witnessing a high-octane campaign between the 2 parties already.

According to a report in Indian Express, BJP has nearly 65,000 active members in its IT cell to take on the Congress’ 4000 members strong online team.

Both the parties have emphasised that they were going to reach out to people on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter with a special focus on WhatsApp owing to its wide reach.

“We are going to be doubly active on WhatsApp as it’s the biggest communication tool, especially to reach out to commoners and villagers,” BJP’s state information technology (IT) cell in-charge, Shivraj Singh Dabi was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

