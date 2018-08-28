As per reports, the incident took place on Monday evening at Datia district hospital in the state. After the matter was highlighted, a duty officer deployed at the hospital said that one patient died were the health of 25 other deteriorated post the use of an expired syringe.

At least one person lost his life and 25 others were left critical after a Hospital in Madhya Pradesh allegedly used the same syringe on other patients. As per reports, the incident took place on Monday evening at Datia district hospital in the state. After the matter was highlighted, a duty officer deployed at the hospital said that one patient died were the health of 25 other deteriorated post the use of an expired syringe. Reports add that after the person died, the kin of the deceased alleged that the hospital authorities had used an expired syringe on him.

Later, the reports of a person dying post the use of an expired syringe spread like fire and resulted in a chaos at the hospital. A report by News18 claims that after the word had spread, several patients fled the hospital in order to save themselves.

After the matter got reported, the local police rushed to the hospital and sent the body for an autopsy. Talking to media, an investigating police officer said that a team has been formed to probe the matter.

#MadhyaPradesh: 1 dead, 25 patients critical at District Hospital in Datia allegedly after wrong injections were used, y'day. Police say, "received a complaint that wrong injections were given to patients because of negligence of nurses. Report of medical board awaited. Probe on"

Dr PK Sharma, Civil Surgeon, said that a single syringe was being used for all the patients. He added that the incident took place because of the negligence of the nurses as they were using normal water instead of distilled water.

Single syringe was used for all patients. Instead of distilled water, normal water was used by nurses. An inquiry is underway: Dr PK Sharma, Civil Surgeon

Meanwhile, the hospital refuted the reports and claimed that the syringe that was used on the patients at the hospital was not expired. Reacting to the media reports, a senior surgeon at the hospital said that an enquiry has been initiated to ascertain the reason behind the man’s death.

The following matter comes to light just a few months after it was reported that the rats present at the MP’s Damoh District Hospital had nibbled the dead body of a man kept in the hospital.

