Madhya Pradesh police on July 11 arrested a deaf and mute person for making video calls to two women while posing nude. The matter was highlighted after the women filed a complaint with Indore Police claiming that they are being harassed by a man who video calls them when naked. The women who have filed the complaint are also suffering from speech and hearing impairment. In the complaint filed, the women claimed that a man with a covered face video calls them at odd hours.

Further disclosing the matter, investigating police officer said two women had approached the police and lodged a complaint against an unidentified man last month. In the complaint filed, the women claimed that the accused used to cover his face and harass them by video calling them at odd hours and without any clothes. The woman added that the accused used to call them on Whatsapp and on other social media applications.

Taking cognizance of the complaint filed, the area police formed special teams and initiated search operations to nab the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a hotel in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and nabbed the accused, Amol Gaikwad. Commenting on the arrest, the investigating police officer said that after Amol was taken into custody, he was questioned with the help of several sign language experts.

After being interrogated, the accused later admitted of making obscene video calls to different women. He further added that there was a Whatsapp group comprising of mute and deaf persons where the numbers of girls were shared.

The police later arrested the accused and arrested him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act.

