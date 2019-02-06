The Madhya Pradesh doctor, identified as 56-year-old, Dr Sunil Mantri is said to have killed the driver, Virendra Pachouri, as the latter suspected Manti of having an affair with his wife, who used to run a boutique at Mantri's residence. Pachouri suspected an illicit relationship between his wife and the doctor, as Mantri was a widower.

A noted orthopaedic doctor from Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district was arrested on Monday after he not only killed his driver but chopped his body into pieces before immersing them in acid at his residence. The deadly case has a striking resemblance to the infamous journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder case, where the Saudi journalist was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and his body was dismembered before being deposed into acid to destroy evidence.

The Madhya Pradesh doctor, identified as 56-year-old, Dr Sunil Mantri is said to have killed the driver, Virendra Pachouri, as the latter suspected Manti of having an affair with his wife, who used to run a boutique at Mantri’s residence. Pachouri suspected an illicit relationship between his wife and the doctor, as Mantri was a widower.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Saxena told PTI that Mantri’s wife used to run a boutique at their home but after she died Pachouri’s wife started running it. However, the driver suspected Mantri of having a relationship with his wife and that’s why he had allowed her to take over the boutique.

Speaking to the media, Saxena said that Mantri was arrested red-handed after they received a call about “suspicious activities” at his home. The police officials who arrived at his residence found the doctor very restless and spotted blood on the floor.

On seeing the police, Mantri confessed of having killed his driver. On further investigation, Mantri revealed that he was planning to kill Pachouri for a long time ago and even stored a drum full of acid and hand-saws at his home.

